Afghan migrants in their twenties have been accused of filming sex acts with minor girls in Sweden and using the videos to blackmail their victims.

The first migrant was arrested in September for child rape offences after police received tips that pictures and videos of underage girls were being circulated on social media.

An investigation revealed that the crimes started in August 2019. The Afghan, who has prior convictions, is believed to have committed at least three counts of raping a minor and sexual assault against a minor, Nyheter Idag reports.

Prosecutor Andreas Lennartsson has stated that the crimes went on over a long period and took place in both school and home environments.

A second Afghan migrant was arrested in December on suspicion of a child rape that is believed to have taken place in April.

According to the prosecutor, the Afghans victimised girls as young as 13 and took photographs and videos of the sex acts.

“It has since been used to get the young girls to perform more actions that they were not comfortable with. It became a way of pressuring plaintiffs into doing more, but also to make sure that the girls do not tell anyone about what they have been through. They threatened to publish the pictures and films,” Lennartsson said.

Lennartsson added that there were other suspects in the case, but did not go into the details of any ongoing investigations.

The case comes less than a year after another Afghan migrant was prosecuted for raping a 15-year-old girl while he was staying as a guest of the child’s family.

The 20-year-old claimed in May that he did not rape her, but rather rejected her sexual advances and that she reported him to the police as an act of revenge.

In August, another Afghan in his 20s saw his child rape conviction overturned.

The man had previously been convicted of raping a 13-year-old but won an appeal when a court ruled he may not have known the girl’s age, despite inputting her actual age when ordering her a child’s bus ticket.

