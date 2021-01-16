https://www.oann.com/ag-jeff-landry-on-refusal-to-sign-letter-on-capitol-protest-2/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=ag-jeff-landry-on-refusal-to-sign-letter-on-capitol-protest-2
UPDATED 12:05 PM PT – Saturday, January 16, 2021
Louisiana’s attorney general is standing up to liberal hypocrisy after Democrat attorney generals signed on to an investigation into the response to the Capitol riots while refusing to probe the BLM violence of last summer. One America’s Chief White House Correspondent Chanel Rion has more.