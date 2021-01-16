https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/airline-adds-hundreds-no-fly-list-mask-violations/

(WESTERN JOURNAL) – The no-fly list at Delta Air Lines is growing as the airline strikes back at passengers who have either flouted the airline’s mask rules or otherwise not complied with flight crews.

Delta’s list includes 880 people who have been banned from flying over violations of the airline’s mask requirements, a spokesman told Reuters on Thursday. The airline “has banned others from flying with the airline for harassing other passengers or unruly behavior related to the U.S. election results,” the outlet added, citing the spokesman.

The list is nothing new. By mid-November, it included almost 550 people who flouted mask rules, The Hill reported. It grew to about 700 in December, according to Travel Pulse.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

