https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-de-blasio-says-nyc-will-be-out-of-covid-vaccine-next-week

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio said on Friday that the city is running low on doses of the vaccine and will run out sometime next week unless something is done about it.

“We will run out next week. I’m telling you, at this rate, there will not be any doses in the city of New York by the end of next week if we don’t get a major resupply,” said De Blasio on a TV interview for a local channel.

“If we don’t get a serious supply, we’re going to have to stop taking appointments, just as happened at Mount Sinai Hospital and NYU-Langone. If there’s no supply, we’re going to have to freeze the appointment system. That would be insane”

“I know there’s all parts of the country that are suffering right now, but there’s few places that can move the vaccine as quickly as we can. So, the notion that the vaccine is, in some parts of the country, going to wait long periods of time before they have the ability to get it to people, whereas, we’re speeding up every day.”

On Wednesday, approximately 34,000 people were vaccinated in a single day in the metropolis.

According to the New York Post, De Blasio is not happy with the 100,000 doses per week allocated to the city, calling that number “very paltry.”

That amount would appear to be about half the amount that they would require as per De Blasio’s statements.

New York City has been one of the places in the world hardest hit by the pandemic, and New York state has frequently come under criticism for alleged bad management by the Cuomo administration. De Blasio is trying to turn that around with a speedy vaccine rollout program.



