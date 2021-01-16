https://www.dailywire.com/news/andrew-cuomo-suddenly-concerned-about-new-yorks-problems-just-days-before-biden-inauguration

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) is finally starting to acknowledge problems in New York, particularly New York City, that he has ignored while President Donald Trump has been in office. Now that President-elect Joe Biden is set to be inaugurated, Cuomo is sounding the alarm about increased crime and the damaging results of the coronavirus lockdowns.

On Friday, Cuomo held a press conference where he finally addressed the increased crime in the Big Apple, saying it “is compounding the problems in New York City.” He then insisted that there cannot be “a strong economy if you don’t get the crime issue under control.”

Cuomo hasn’t said much about New York City crime since he blasted NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and the New York Police department in June for not getting the Black Lives Matter riots under control.

“You have 38,000 NYPD people, it is the largest police department in the United States of America,” Cuomo said at the time. “Use 38,000 people and protect property. Use the police, protect property, and people. Look at the videos, it was a disgrace.”

Trump said Cuomo refused his offer to use the National Guard to stop the violent riots over the summer. Cuomo responded by saying it was de Blasio who refused the National Guard, but that he could “displace” the mayor and make the call himself, which he didn’t.

Crime has increased massively in New York City since the summer riots. The increase is also helped by New York’s so-called bail reform measures, which have allowed criminals to be released to the streets with little to no bail. Crime was already increasing in the city before the riots due to bail reform. Fox News reported last March that, according to the NYPD, “in the first 58 days of 2020, 482 individuals who had already been arrested for committing a felony such as robbery or burglary were rearrested for committing an additional 846 crimes.”

“Thirty-five percent, or 299, were for arrests in the seven major crime categories – murder, rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny, and grand larceny auto – that is nearly triple the amount of those crimes committed in the same 58 days in 2019,” the outlet added.

Cuomo’s pivot to the increased crime in New York City follows his sudden exclamation that lockdowns have hurt the state of New York’s economy. On January 13, he tweeted: “We simply cannot stay closed until the vaccine hits critical mass. The cost is too high. We will have nothing left to open. We must reopen the economy, but we must do it smartly and safely.”

Cuomo and de Blasio instituted some of the strictest lockdown measures in the country, yet still New York was the second-worst hit state in the U.S. behind only New Jersey. One of Cuomo’s policies resulted in thousands of unnecessary nursing home deaths. In March, Cuomo’s health department demanded nursing homes, which contain the population most vulnerable to COVID-19, to accept coronavirus-positive patients. The results were deadly, and we still don’t know the full extent of the damage.

Now that Biden is about to become president, Cuomo wants to clean up his state. It’s no coincidence.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

