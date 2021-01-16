https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/16/are-we-surprised-guess-who-nancy-pelosi-re-appointed-to-homeland-security-panel/

Does it feel sometimes like you’re being openly mocked and/or trolled by some of those in power? If so, this might feel like another one of those times:

Pelosi puts Swalwell back on Homeland Security panel despite spy scandal https://t.co/ThJUFHRcEz pic.twitter.com/7tyd5XsK1I — New York Post (@nypost) January 15, 2021

We’d say “unbelievable,” but unfortunately this isn’t:

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell is joining the House Committee on Homeland Security one month after it was revealed he was targeted by a suspected Chinese spy. The California lawmaker — who was revealed to have been duped by a Chinese honey-trap spy who cozied to him and other pols in a bid to infiltrate the US political system — announced his appointment back onto the sensitive post in a tweet on Friday afternoon.

And here’s that tweet:

I’m honored and excited to rejoin active service on @HomelandDems, where I plan to focus on highlighting and finding solutions to the scourge of white nationalist extremism. pic.twitter.com/JIhh0fOAPk — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 15, 2021

Unfortunately you can’t make this stuff up.

Compromised by a foreign spy? Just be a Democrat. Problem solved. https://t.co/hymMc7fDqI — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) January 16, 2021

That appears to be the key!

Is it April 1 already? Did they really appoint a guy who was sleeping with a Chinese spy on the Homeland committee? https://t.co/NcWz4wL7Nc — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) January 15, 2021

Swalwell was never even removed from the Intelligence Committee after the Fang Fang story came out, so nothing is surprising anymore.

After hanging out with a Chinese spy, I feel more safe now 💨💨💨💨 https://t.co/BkCBgUNW8l — JC (@EternalQuest27) January 15, 2021

China owns us now. — John J Rambo (@JohnJRamboEsq) January 15, 2021

And they WONDER why we have ZERO respect and confidence https://t.co/3CNaLGyH9U — JAL (@bbtoots) January 16, 2021

This is why Dems win. Even when they treasonously assist espionage against the US, their own protect them. Our RINO pussies throw ours under the bus for mean tweets. https://t.co/fglM440FLD — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 16, 2021

Come on! Yeah, it’s really becoming less and less likely that our leaders being in bed with the CCP is a conspiracy theory. — Slender Mandalorian (@SlenderMando) January 16, 2021

And the media will be silent. Never asking a single question. — Kevin 🇺🇸 (@JumboKev) January 15, 2021

Correct, the DC media will be the good lapdogs that Pelosi and the Democrats expect them to be.

