https://redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2021/01/16/arresting-persons-charged-with-capitol-hill-protest-crimes-is-creating-a-bit-of-a-mess-reflected-by-the-medias-coverage-n311064
About The Author
Related Posts
Watch: BLM Crash and Disrupt a Christmas Cancer Fundraiser for Kids
December 21, 2020
The Polls Are Trash, Stop Citing Them for the Georgia Run-Offs
December 3, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy