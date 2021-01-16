https://www.toddstarnes.com/coronavirus/video-biden-demands-americans-wear-face-masks-as-a-sign-of-patriotism/

URGENT: Social media is SHUTTING DOWN Conservative content. Many of you have complained that you never see our content in your news feeds. There’s only one way to fight back — and that’s by subscribing to my FREE weekly newsletter. Click here.

Biden on masks: “I know it’s become a partisan issue. But what a stupid, stupid thing to happen.”

He also condemns Republicans who refused to wear masks while sheltered with colleagues during Capitol riot: “What the hell is the matter with them?…For God’s sake, wear a mask.” pic.twitter.com/gsNVaIwf5K

— CBS News (@CBSNews) January 15, 2021