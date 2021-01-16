https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/biden-plans-legislation-to-legalize-11-million-illegal-aliens/

President-elect Joe Biden plans to immediately send a legislative package to Congress that will include a pathway to citizenship for an estimated 11 million illegal alien invaders, according to immigrant rights activists in communication with the Biden-Harris transition team.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the bill also would provide a shorter pathway to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of people with temporary protected status and beneficiaries of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals who were brought to the U.S. as children.

Mark my words, folks. Republicans will never win another national election. That’s one of the ways the Democrats were able to steal the U.S. Senate seats in Georgia — through a massive influx of immigrants – legal and illegal.

The American taxpayers are about to be forced to pay for the housing, healthcare and well-being of millions of illegals.

Click here to read the full story from the Los Angeles Times.

