https://hotair.com/archives/jazz-shaw/2021/01/16/biden-taps-mao-zedong-fangirl-senior-adviser/
About The Author
Related Posts
Report: Trump has mild symptoms, including a cough and fever
October 2, 2020
Steele's FBI handler considered his behavior 'crazy'
September 9, 2020
A Halloween night protest by Northwestern students demanding police abolition turned violent
November 2, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy