Joe Biden plans to introduce legislation to Congress that would provide a pathway to citizenship for 11 million illegal aliens currently living in the US.

The Democrats stole the executive branch and legislative branch with a massive voter fraud operation and they will use their power to permanently entrench their party.

Every single Republican better fight this legislation with everything they have.

The Los Angeles Times reported:

During his first days in office, President-elect Joe Biden plans to send legislation to congress that would provide a pathway to citizenship for 11 million immigrants who are in the country without legal status. Biden’s legislation does not include money to support detention and deportation. Previous immigration bills passed under both Democratic and Republican administrations linked an expansion of immigration with stepped-up enforcement and security measures. The bill would provide a shorter pathway to citizenship for people with Temporary Protected Status, for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) recipients and likely also for certain frontline essential workers, vast numbers of whom are immigrants. Biden’s proposal would be the most sweeping and comprehensive immigration package since President Reagan’s in 1986 Immigrants would become eligible for legal permanent residence after 5 years and wait 3 more years for U.S. citizenship.

Breaking: During his first days in office, President-elect Joe Biden plans to send legislation to congress that would provide a pathway to citizenship for 11 million immigrants who are in the country without legal status. https://t.co/z0ImiAT6OM — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 16, 2021

