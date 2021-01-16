https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/bidens-1-9-trillion-rescue-plan-destroy-4-million-jobs/

(NEON NETTLE) – Former Vice President Joe Biden’s massive $1.9 trillion COVID-19 “rescue plan” will likely “destroy four million jobs” and “speed America further along the track to bankruptcy, higher interest rates, higher inflation, and much higher taxes,” a leading expert has warned.

Biden announced his “American Rescue Plan” during a primetime address Thursday night from the Queen theater in Wilmington.

The former vice president has asked Congress to green-light another $1.9T in spending to “rescue the country” from the coronavirus crisis.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

