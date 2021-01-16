https://thehill.com/homenews/house/534589-boebert-communications-director-resigns-amid-capitol-riots-report

Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) communications director has resigned in the wake of last week’s deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, Axios reports.

“Following the events of January 6th, I’ve decided to part ways with the office,” Ben Goldey told Axios in a statement. “I wish her and the people of Colorado’s Third District the best.”

Goldey’s went on to cite the riot last week that resulted in five deaths, according to the news outlet. The riot came as Congress was certifying President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenAzar in departure letter says Capitol riot threatens to ‘tarnish’ administration’s accomplishments House Democrats introduce measures to oppose Trump’s bomb sale to Saudis On The Money: Retail sales drop in latest sign of weakening economy | Fast-food workers strike for minimum wage | US officials raise concerns over Mexico’s handling of energy permits MORE’s Electoral College victory.

Goldey had reportedly been on the job for less than two weeks at his time of resignation, per Axios. Prior to working for Boebert, he was the press secretary for the Department of Interior and previously worked for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellPelosi mum on when House will send impeachment article to Senate Democratic senator: COVID-19 relief is priority over impeachment trial The Hill’s Morning Report – Biden asks Congress to expand largest relief response in U.S. history MORE (R-Ky.)

In a statement to The Hill, Boebert’s chief of staff Jeff Small said, “The office does not comment on internal personnel matters with individual employees. Rep. Boebert has hired a powerhouse team, filled all staff positions in her office and hit the ground running.”

“Rep. Boebert looks forwarding to focusing on and serving the interests of the people of the Third Congressional District,” the statement continued.

Boebert has faced intense backlash over her actions that some say contributed to the riot, including tweeting out the location of lawmakers.

Officials across Boebert’s district sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiDemocrats point fingers on whether Capitol rioters had inside help Pelosi suggests criminal charges for any lawmaker who helped with Capitol riot Pelosi mum on when House will send impeachment article to Senate MORE (D-Calif.), Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Steny Hamilton HoyerGOP divided over Liz Cheney’s future Pelosi mum on when House will send impeachment article to Senate Colorado officials pen letter requesting probe into Boebert’s actions MORE (D-Md.) and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyGOP divided over Liz Cheney’s future Democrats point fingers on whether Capitol rioters had inside help Pelosi suggests criminal charges for any lawmaker who helped with Capitol riot MORE (R-Calif.) asking to investigate her actions and statements leading up to and on the day of the riot.

The freshman congresswoman was one of President Trump Donald TrumpCIA chief threatened to resign over push to install Trump loyalist as deputy: report Azar in departure letter says Capitol riot threatens to ‘tarnish’ administration’s accomplishments Justice Dept. argues Trump should get immunity from rape accuser’s lawsuit MORE’s most ardent defenders, and often repeated his disputed claims that the election was stolen from him due to widespread voter fraud. After the riot, she voted to uphold objections to both Arizona and Pennsylvania’s Electoral College vote.

Goldey’s resignation comes after Lauren Blair Bianchi, a top aide to Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzCruz, Cornyn to attend Biden inauguration For platform regulation Congress should use a European cheat sheet Former GOP congressman says he’s leaving party: ‘This has become a cult’ MORE (R-Texas), resigned from her role amid the riot.

