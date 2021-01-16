https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/can-israeli-3d-printing-tech-heal-spinal-cord-injuries/

(UNITED WITH ISRAEL) – Israeli innovation has done it again, this time using 3D printing technology to heal spinal cord injuries with implants.

For many people dealing with spinal cord injuries, Israeli startup Matricelf may provide a spark of hope.

The Israeli startup has developed revolutionary technology, using 3D printing to create spinal cord and other tissue replacements that could heal spinal cord injuries and possibly enable paralyzed individuals to walk again.

