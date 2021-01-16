https://www.theepochtimes.com/ccp-virus-updates-india-starts-worlds-largest-vaccination-drive_3659269.html

India started inoculating health workers Saturday in what is likely the world’s largest COVID-19 vaccination campaign, joining the ranks of wealthier nations where the effort is already well underway. Indian authorities hope to give shots to 300 million people, roughly the population of the United States and several times more than its existing program that targets 26 million infants. The recipients include 30 million doctors, nurses, and other front-line workers, to be followed by 270 million people who are either over 50 years old or have illnesses that make them vulnerable to the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus. China Builds Hospital in 5 Days After Surge of Infections China on Saturday finished building a 1,500-room hospital for CCP virus patients to fight a surge in infections the government said are harder to contain and that it blamed on infected people or goods from abroad. The hospital is one of six …

