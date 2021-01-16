https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/ceo-accuses-political-left-weaponizing-coronavirus-vanquish-trump-destroying-tens-millions-lives-process-video/

Earlier this week Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in calling for the end of lockdowns.

This comes just days before Joe Biden is expected to be sworn in as president.

It is clear now the lockdowns were based on politics, not science.

Now, after 10 months of punishing lockdowns in Chicago & NY, Lightfoot and Cuomo suddenly want to finally get reasonable and open society? Did the “science” change…or the political science… pic.twitter.com/cHiT0d4bHQ — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) January 15, 2021

This sudden change of strategy by Democrat leaders is not lost on the people.

GOYA CEO says these sinister tactics by Democratic leaders are “criminal.”

The sudden about face by the Democrats only confirms the suspicions by many that the lockdowns have been driven by politics and the need to crash the economy in order to hurt President Trump rather than to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. One CEO who is pointing out that the lockdowns are a Democrat sham is Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue who on Friday blasted the lockdowns during an appearance on Fox News. According to Unanue: “It’s the worst thing we could have done. Just for political gain, I think it is criminal, I think it is immoral to shut down this economy for this … basically political reason” Unanue also accused the political left of weaponizing the coronavirus to achieve their goal of vanquishing Trump and retaking total political power while destroying tens of millions of lives and an untold number of small businesses with the lockdowns.

