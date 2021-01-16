https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/college-newspapers-turn-capitol-riot-armageddon/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Would it surprise you the manner in which college newspapers discussed the January 6 protest in Washington, DC?

Opinion on the Capitol attack ran the gamut: an all-out assault on liberty and freedom, to white supremacy run amok, to the end of all civilization as we know it.

Starting right in the nation’s capital, Hannah Thacker in George Washington University’s The Hatchet writes that the “only reason right-wing mobs got away [they got away with it?] with an insurrection” was because they were white. “I can only wonder how Jan. 6, 2021 would have unfolded if these rioters were Black,” she says.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

