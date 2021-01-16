https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/compare-contrast-democrat-dc-war-zone-vs-hunger-games-video/

In the days leading up to the Biden inaugural, the nation’s capital has been turned into an occupied military zone like Baghdad. In fact, there are more US troops in the nation’s capital today than in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan combined.

What are they afraid of?

Armed US troops authorized to use lethal force are manning checkpoints to enter and leave downtown Washington, D.C. Green Zone and and Red Zone perimeters have been established. Several bridges into the city from neighboring Virginia are scheduled to be closed next week for the inaugural.

On Saturday US Capitol Police tested their audible emergency notification system.

JUST IN – U.S. Capitol Police tests audible emergency notification system.pic.twitter.com/N68cq2lZ8j — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) January 16, 2021

Again, what are they so afraid of? Didn’t they tell us Joe Biden had 81 million votes?

America under Democrat rule is ALREADY looking like the Hunger Games police state.

Can you tell the difference?

