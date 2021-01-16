https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/conservative-law-professor-retires-attempts-get-fired/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – John Eastman, a law professor at Chapman University, rebutted attempts from more than 160 faculty members to get him fired after he spoke at a “Save America” rally on January 6 in D.C.

However, while he told The College Fix on Tuesday that the accusations against him were “defamatory” and “unfounded,” he ultimately agreed to retire in an announcement made late Wednesday night.

“After discussions over the course of the last week, Dr. John Eastman and Chapman University have reached an agreement pursuant to which he will retire from Chapman, effective immediately,” the university announced in a news release. “Dr. Eastman’s departure closes this challenging chapter for Chapman and provides the most immediate and certain path forward for both the Chapman community and Dr. Eastman.”

