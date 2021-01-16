https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/china-ice-cream-covid-coronavirus/2021/01/16/id/1005897

Thousands of boxes of ice cream from a Chinese Company have been dumped after three samples tested positive for COVID-19, reports Sky News.

The Tianjin Daqiaodao Food Company tossed out 2,089 boxes of the ice cream but it is believed that almost 5,000 boxes were contaminated. The virus was reportedly transferred to the product from a worker who had the disease.

Dr. Stephen Griffin, a University of Leeds-based virologist, told Sky News the instance of contamination was not an indication of a wider problem at the plant.

“Of course, any level of contamination is not acceptable and always a cause for concern, but the chances are that this is the result of an issue with the production plant and potentially down to hygiene at the factory,” Griffin said.

More than half of the ice cream had already been distributed to go on sale when the positive tests were discovered. Customers who may have bought the product have been told to report health issues to community officials, and regulatory authorities outside Tianjin have been notified about the contamination.

Initial investigations show the ice cream was produced from raw materials that included whey powder from Ukraine and milk powder from New Zealand.

