Former and Fired FBI Director Jim Comey sure has a hard time keeping his thoughts and remarks consistent. He’s doing it again.

Earlier this week shamed former FBI Director Jim Comey said that President-elect Biden should pardon President Trump when he gets into office:

Former FBI Director James Comey tells the @BBC that Biden should “consider” pardoning Trump. “As part of healing the country … I think Joe Biden is going to have at least think about that.” pic.twitter.com/8e8W8N4Ige — The Recount (@therecount) January 13, 2021

But then on Friday Comey compared President Trump and his supporters to Al-Qaeda radicalized terrorists during an interview on The View:

On Friday, former FBI Director James Comey compared President Donald Trump and his supporters to Al-Qaeda radicalized terrorists during an interview with The View. Co-host Sunny Hostin asked, “Director Comey, pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol to protest Trump losing the election. How much of what we saw should be blamed on Trump’s radicalization message of a rigged and stolen election, and what about the rioters who stormed the Capitol? Do you consider them to be domestic terrorists?” Comey replied, “First, they are terrorists. They are people bent on coercing a civilian government, attacking our democracy because of their warped view of reality. The reason their view is warped is because of the president’s lies, and it’s not just the lie about the election, which is the prime mover for this attack on Capitol Hill. It’s four years of constant lying about the virus, about our institutions, about our courts, about our democracy. The demagogue’s lies have great power, especially when they’re echoed by his enablers in the Senate and the House and the media. This is how Al-Qaeda radicalized, a constant torrent of lies at vulnerable people.”

It’s really difficult to watch this guy after seeing him lie under oath numerous times and knowing what he did to destroy this country in the Russia collusion coup of President Trump. If you can stomach it, here is the clip of Comey on The View comparing good Americans to Al-Qaeda:

This man is psychotic and never should have come near the US Justice Department. He is one of the main reasons the FBI is no longer revered and is considered very, very corrupt.

