https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/dem-senator-plays-coy-support-expelling-hawley-cruz-capitol-riot/

(BIZ PAC REVIEW) – Senator Joe Manchin is what many call a moderate Democrat. He’s mostly progressive with just a smidge of moderate in the mix.

The West Virginia lawmaker has openly accused President Trump of incitement over the Capitol riot and he wants Congress to give “consideration” to expelling fellow Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) for allegedly violating the 14th Amendment’s rule against inciting an insurrection. Why? Because they wanted an audit of the electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election which many Americans believe was corrupted by voter fraud.

Manchin believes Trump “absolutely” incited an insurrection by telling a crowd of his supporters to “fight like hell” shortly before the riot occurred.

Read the full story ›

The post Dem senator plays coy on support for expelling Hawley, Cruz over Capitol riot appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

