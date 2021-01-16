https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/wuhan-fact-sheet/

A new fact sheet from the U.S. State Department highlights the military ties, secret nature, and suspicious research occurring at the Wuhan Insitute of Virology.

Believed by many to be the source of the virus, the Wuhan-based laboratory was highlighted in a January 15th document entitled “Fact Sheet: Activity at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

Including “previously undisclosed information,” the document highlights three areas of interest: “Illnesses inside the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV),” “Research at the WIV,” and “Secret military activity at the WIV.”

“A laboratory accident could resemble a natural outbreak if the initial exposure included only a few individuals and was compounded by asymptomatic infection. Scientists in China have researched animal-derived coronaviruses under conditions that increased the risk for accidental and potentially unwitting exposure,” the report adds.

