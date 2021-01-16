Episode 393 – The 4th Annual Fake News Awards!

https://www.corbettreport.com/fakenews4/

From the palatial living room studios of The Corbett Report it’s the 4th Annual Fake News Awards. The boldest lies. The stupidest propaganda. The ugliest presstitution. Join James as he debunks the lies and shames the liars behind the biggest fake news stories of 2020. Who will take the Dino for the worst fake news story of the year? Watch and find out!

For those with limited bandwidth, CLICK HERE to download a smaller, lower file size version of this episode.

For those interested in audio quality, CLICK HERE for the highest-quality version of this episode (WARNING: very large download).

Worst Acting by a Politician or Health Official goes to Matt Hancock crying over William Shakespeare

Best Acting by an Actor in a Fake and Staged Scamdemic goes to Governor Andrew Cuomo for his Scripted Scamdemic Unreality Show

Fakest Fact Check Award goes to FactCheckNI for Can you generate a positive result for COVID-19 from an RT-PCR test?

Fear Porn Story of the Year goes to the New York Post for NYC may temporarily bury coronavirus victims on Hart Island

Best Orwellian Doublethink Award goes to Ali Velshi for “It is not generally speaking unruly but fires have been started.”

Best Suppression of a Real News Story goes to NPR for their refusal to cover the Hunter Biden laptop story

Lockdown Hypocrite of the Year Award goes to Neil Ferguson for breaking the very lockdown orders he himself helped bring about

Fakes Science Story of the Year goes to the BBC for Oxford Covid vaccine ‘safe and effective’ study shows

Fake News Story of the Year goes to Bloomberg for Coronavirus Is 10 Times Deadlier Than Seasonal Flu, Fauci Says

SHOW NOTES:

The First Annual REAL Fake News Awards

The 2nd Annual REAL Fake News Awards

The 3rd Annual REAL Fake News Awards

Matt Hancock crying over William Shakespeare

Governor Cuomo Receives Founders Award at 48th International Emmy Awards

Cuomo blames large gatherings in the Hasidic community for spread of COVID-19…

…using a photo from 2006

Cuomo implores New Yorkers to stay home on Thanksgiving: ‘Forget the politics’

Gov. Cuomo cancels Thanksgiving plans with family after backlash

Cuomo orders nursing homes to accept sick patients

Cuomo still refuses to disclose total number of COVID-19 nursing home deaths: watchdog

‘It never happened’: Cuomo denies causing 6,500 nursing home deaths

Can you generate a positive result for COVID-19 from an RT-PCR test?z

COVID19 PCR Tests are Scientifically Meaningless

WHO Information Notice for IVD Users (PCR false positives warning)

Fauci admits PCR high cycle threshold problem on This Week in Virology

Episode 381 – Who Will Fact Check the Fact Checkers?

Fact check: Inventor of method used to test for COVID-19 didn’t say it can’t be used in virus detection

Kary Mullis Explains the PCR Test

Kary Mullis on Fauci

New Coronavirus Wasn’t ‘Predicted’ In Simulation

NYC may temporarily bury coronavirus victims on Hart Island

Lies, Damned Lies and Coronavirus Statistics

Ali Velshi: “It is not generally speaking unruly but fires have been started.”

Nineteen eighty-four

Over 1,000 health professionals sign a letter saying, Don’t shut down protests using coronavirus concerns as an excuse

Same Facts, Opposite Conclusions – #PropagandaWatch

“Fiery but mostly peaceful protests”

NPR explains their refusal to cover the Hunter Biden story

Dave Smith on Hunter Biden story (POTP #671)

Politifact twists itself into pretzel knots over the Hunter Biden coverup

Denver Mayor Hancock flies to visit family for Thanksgiving

Newsom’s winery remains open while other California wineries ordered to shut down over COVID

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot defends hairstylist visit amid coronavirus outbreak

Dr. Mike called out for partying maskless

CTU board member facing criticism for vacationing in Caribbean while pushing remote learning

MSM presstitute called out live on air for mask hypocrisy

Pelosi’s trip to salon apparently broke COVID-19 rules

Let Them Eat Ice Cream! – #PropagandaWatch

Pelosi staffer’s email has entire folder for hair appointments

Oxford Covid vaccine ‘safe and effective’ study shows

Lancet: Safety and efficacy of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine (AZD1222) against SARS-CoV-2: an interim analysis of four randomised controlled trials in Brazil, South Africa, and the UK

What Vaccine Trials?

The Future of Vaccines

Honourable Mentions and Nominations from the announcement thread

Coronavirus Is 10 Times Deadlier Than Seasonal Flu, Fauci Says

Dr. Anthony Fauci addresses COVID-19 mortality rate

The Worst Miscalculation in Human History

Public Health Lessons Learned From Biases in Coronavirus Mortality Overestimation

Silicon Valley and WEF-Backed Foundation Announce Global Initiative for COVID-19 Vaccine Records

Stop Watching Propaganda – #PropagandaWatch

