Coronavirus hysteria skeptic Alex Berenson posted a translated version of an article from a Norwegian news outlet.

BIG news: Citing post-vaccination deaths, Norway now says “very frail” people should NOT receive the #Covid vaccine. Norway reports 23 post-vaccine deaths (out of only 25,000 shots). After examining 13, it says “side effects from the mRNA vaccines… may have led to deaths.” pic.twitter.com/s1x668wSBI — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) January 14, 2021

“So far, the Norwegian Medicines Agency has assessed 20 adverse reaction reports after the COVID-19 vaccination. 13 of these had a fatal outcome, shows a new report from the Norwegian Medicines Agency,” the translated report states.

“If you are very frail, you should probably not be vaccinated, said subject director Steinar Maden in the Norwegian Medicines Agency at a webinar on coronary vaccine for journalists on Thursday,” it continues.

Negative side-effects from the vaccine included fever, malaise, and reactions at the injection site as well as gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting. The most common side-effects are respiratory symptoms including cough and shortness of breath.

“This is the first report on side effects from the Norwegian Medicines Agency, which will in future come with weekly side effect reports,” the report stated.

Big League Politics has been reporting on the terrible side-effects of experimental COVID-19 vaccines for many months now:

A group of doctors is urging the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to make the public aware of the painful side effects that will come with the experimental COVID-19 vaccines that have been rushed through the testing process. Dr. Sandra Fryhofer of the American Medical Association (AMA) is worried that lying to the public will cause them not to pursue the full COVID-19 vaccine treatment, which is expected to take at least two doses. “We really need to make patients aware that this is not going to be a walk in the park,” Fryhofer said during a virtual meeting with the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), a group of outside medical experts tasked with advising the CDC. “They are going to know they had a vaccine. They are probably not going to feel wonderful. But they’ve got to come back for that second dose.” Dr. Nancy Messonnier, who works as director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, says their agency is working on providing a guidance of sorts for health care officials about the side-effects of the COVID-19 vaccines. “How does that impact planning on a hospital level in terms of which staff gets vaccinated which day?” Messonnier said. However, the CDC does not seem too concerned about educating the public about the dangers of these experimental vaccines… The vaccine regime that is coming into place is a technocrat’s dream, with COVID-19 mass hysteria used to fuel this crazed push to inject the world with experimental shots.

As more people are stuck with this Big Pharma poison, the so-called conspiracy theorists are proven right with their concerns.

