Facebook has announced a temporary ban on advertisements promoting “weapon accessories and protective equipment” in America.

“We are banning ads that promote weapon accessories and protective equipment in the U.S. at least through January 22, out of an abundance of caution,” the company said. “We already prohibit ads for weapons, ammunition and weapon enhancements like silencers. But we will now also prohibit ads for accessories such as gun safes, vests and gun holsters in the US.”

President Trump’s Instagram and Facebook accounts were blocked at least until after Joe Biden’s inauguration. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a post earlier this month that “we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.” A Facebook page for Trump identifies him as a “political candidate,” but has no new posts after Jan. 6.

