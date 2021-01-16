https://rairfoundation.com/media-blackout-antifa-terrorists-armed-with-weapons-attack-stop-the-steal-rally-in-albany-two-people-stabbed/

Two Trump supporters were stabbed at a Stop The Steal rally in Albany, New York last week after several Antifa terrorists arrived “armed with weapons”. Alexander Stokes Contompasis, who has a violent history of rioting, stabbed the pair, sending one to Albany Medical Center Hospital “to repair an eviscerated bowel.”

Contompasis, who also goes by “Alex Stokes”, engaged in more active violence than any of those who attended the rally at the Capitol in D.C. last week. Contompasis’ radical attorney, Melissa Aiezza-Carpinello, is claiming that her client was defending himself against racists, or something.

Contompasis, who claims to be a journalist, was also arrested during the violent protests against President Trump during his inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017, where he was “charged with the highest level of offense under Washington D.C.’s law against rioting, which applies when there are injuries as a result of the activity or property damage in excess of $5,000…” Despite the fact that the charges were severe, they were dropped a month later, as reported at the left-wing U.S. Press Freedom Tracker.

The Antifa “journalist” also attended David Duke’s Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in August, 2017, where he was photographed (with hat and glasses) punching an older man from behind, per the Post Millennial:

Post Millennial

Alexander S. Contompasis was spotted yet again engaging in violence with his BLM colleagues at the Grace Baptist Church in upstate New York. The attack on the church was ostensibly because the church is “racist,” despite the fact that “people of color comprise nearly one-third of Grace Baptist’s congregation,” as reported at the Washington Times in July. The church posted a Tweet featuring a video of the brawl referenced in the Washington Times article, featuring Contompasis “punching two church members from behind then shoving our pastor.”

How is it possible that an Antifa terrorist can go from state to state engaging in violence without consequence? Will Contompasis finally go to prison for stabbing two human beings?

According to the Daily Gazette, others were arrested in the wake of the stabbing in Albany. Alexis Figuereo, 33, “resisted arrest and was charged with resisting arrest, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal trespass, third-degree assault and disorderly conduct”. Brandon J. Brown, 21, “intentionally pushed a trooper” and “was charged with obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest and harassment”. Nicholas Waunsch, 28, and Colin Dermody, 66, were also arrested. Dermody was the only pro-Trump protester arrested for “second-degree harassment for striking a counter-protester.”

Radical Attorney

Contompasis’ attorney Melissa Aiezza-Carpinello assured the Times Union that her client “was defending himself from an unprovoked attack by self-identified Proud Boys, a radical racist organization.” Aiezza-Carpinello defended Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesters who crashed a protest in support of police last year, and also took her 13-year-old daughter to a BLM rally, where she was interviewed by the Times Union. Melissa Aiezza-Carpinello, a self-described “progressive,” is highly partisan on her Facebook page, recently posting a meme that trashes police officers:

Watch the video of the attack, released by law enforcement:

