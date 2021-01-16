https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6003c4509cd48c07edeb0e69
The March for Life event that takes place each January on the National Mall in Washington, DC, will occur virtually this year….
German police have taken into custody a Slovenian man who refused to wear a mask at the Frankfurt airport and threatened to kill everybody, thus prompting an evacuation of parts of the building and th…
The Deep State runs deep. A leaked Zoom call has surfaced online showing a number of US Government officials discussing how to sabotage the Trump Administration. They admit doing this through leaking…
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake was reported at 8:01 p.m. Saturday less than a mile from Prunedale, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey….
40% of Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) firefighters have failed to turn up for voluntary vaccination against the coronavirus….