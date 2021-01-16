https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/fewer-pastors-now-willing-preach-sermons-race-study-shows/

(CHRISTIAN POST) – Despite massive protests in 2020 against police brutality and racial injustice following the death of George Floyd, fewer pastors, particularly white congregation leaders, say they are willing to preach sermons on race compared to 2020, a new report from LifeWay Research has found.

The study, which was based on a survey of 1,007 Protestant pastors conducted Sept. 2 – Oct. 1, 2020, showed that only 74% of pastors agree that their congregation would welcome a sermon on racial reconciliation. Of that number, only 32% strongly agreed.

In 2016, however, some 90% of pastors said their church would welcome a sermon on racial reconciliation, with 57% strongly agreeing.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

