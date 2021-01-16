https://www.oann.com/fla-antifa-supporter-in-custody-after-advocating-call-to-arms/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=fla-antifa-supporter-in-custody-after-advocating-call-to-arms

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:14 PM PT – Saturday, January 16, 2021

The FBI arrested a man for attempting to incite violence at the Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee. On Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida announced Daniel Baker was in custody after he put out a call to arms.

The former combat veteran attempted to recruit Florida residents to violently confront demonstrators planning to peacefully protest the election results at the state’s Capitol on January 20. Authorities said they plan to detain Baker until at least the day after the inauguration.

He is charged with transmission of a threat to kidnap or injure and could face five years in prison and a $250 thousand fine if convicted. Baker reportedly took part in anti-police protests in Seattle and Nashville over the summer and used social media to promote anti-government ideologies.

According to a complaint filed by the FBI, Baker attempted to incite violence in over a dozen posts on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Baker is also reported to have described to himself as a “hardcore leftist” online.

While reports say his Facebook and Instagram accounts have been removed, YouTube has yet to ban or take down his videos explicitly promoting violence.

Meanwhile, YouTube barred President Trump from uploading new content on the site for at least a week following the security breach at the Capitol on January 6.

1/ After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump’s channel for violating our policies. It now has its 1st strike & is temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a *minimum* of 7 days. — YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) January 13, 2021

However, Antifa and other far-left extremist accounts supporting violence against Trump supporters remain untouched on social media sites.

