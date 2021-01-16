https://neonnettle.com/news/13893-florida-restaurateur-biden-s-15-minimum-wage-will-destroy-hospitality-industry-

'They are trying to paint with a broad brush the entire nation'

A Florida restaurateur claimed Joe Biden‘s plan to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour would cripple the already-struggling hospitality industry.

Owner of Maria’s Oyster Bars, John Horne, said his waitstaff already makes close to $30 per hour through a combination of wage and tip credits.

“I mean, obviously getting the money to people is helping us, but this minimum wage [hike] is absolutely going to destroy the hospitality industry in Florida and across the nation,” Horne said.

“They are trying to paint with a broad brush the entire nation,” he added.

“They are trying to say what’s good in Alexandria, Va. is good in Alexandria, Tenn. We can’t do that.”

Horne said if the increase in wages becomes law, and “if we raise everyone to $15 and we don’t take into consideration tip credits, then we are going to basically give everybody a pay cut of 50% … because they will go from $30 an hour to $15 an hour.”

Horne also predicted a $15 minimum wage on top of tip credits would bow jobs annual payroll by $500,000 or 17% of his annual sales.

Horne said he does not have that type of revenue to spare.

“I will have to raise prices,” he said.

“That will drive our seniors in Florida away,” he explained.

“They are not getting the raises.”

“My dad’s Social Security went up 1.9%. He got a $34 a month raise this year. That’s not going to help.”

Horne also noted that Biden has failed to take into account high school students working part-time or starting their first job.

Economy expert Stephen Moore warned that Biden’s massive $1.9 trillion COVID-19 ‘rescue plan’ will likely ‘destroy four million jobs’

“If we don’t take into consideration teen wages, training wages, and tipped credit, we’re just going to shoot ourselves in the foot.”

“So we need to take our time with this,” he said.

“I’m already paying my kitchen staff over $15 an hour now because that’s what my market bears. So it’s already taking care of itself.”

Earlier this week, leading economy expert Stephen Moore warned that Biden’s massive $1.9 trillion COVID-19 “rescue plan” will likely “destroy four million jobs” and “speed America further along the track to bankruptcy, higher interest rates, higher inflation, and much higher taxes.”

“It is a Sen. Bernie Sanders-type wish list of everything conceivable that the left has wanted to spend money on for years, and even decades,” Moore said.

“It certainly isn’t a ‘stimulus’ bill,” Moore wrote in a Friday op-ed.

“All that Biden’s proposal does is stimulate Washington and many of the governments in blue states in America, which have lockdown governors who have bankrupted their own states.”

