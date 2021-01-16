https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/nikki-haley-announces-launch-stand-america-pac?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Nikki Haley has launched the Stand for America PAC, and is soliciting donations for the new political action committee.

“STAND FOR AMERICA PAC is a political action committee laser-focused on the 2022 midterms and electing a conservative force to the House of Representatives and U.S. Senate to counter the liberal agenda of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Chuck Schumer, and Nancy Pelosi,” a donation page states.

Haley is a former South Carolina governor and former UN ambassador who some think might pursue a presidential run in the future.

The new PAC shares the name of Haley’s Stand Up for America advocacy group: “Founded by Ambassador Nikki Haley, Stand for America is an advocacy group promoting public policies that strengthen America’s economy, culture, and national security,” a website states.

