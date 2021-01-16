https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/former-buzzfeed-employee-trump-hater-baked-alaska-endorsed-democrat-president-gets-arrested-storming-us-capitol/

Former Buzzfeed employee Tim Gionet, better known online as ‘Baked Alaska,’ was arrested Friday for illegally entering the US Capitol building on January 6th.

Baked Alaska was charged by the FBI for “knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority” and “violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds,” according to criminal complaint obtained by The Scoop.

The former Buzzfeed video creator live-streamed himself inside the Capitol on DLive, a popular streaming platform.

Numerous Buzzfeed videos that Baked Alaska starred in are still posted on Buzzfeed’s YouTube channel, including one video titled “Lumbersexual Hunks Try Chainshaws.”

Although Buzzfeed is aggressively trying to distance itself from their past connection to Baked Alaska by labeling him a “far-right troll” and a “right-wing extremist,” Baked Alaska endorsed far-left Democrat Andrew Yang for President in 2019, and even filmed a rap music video for a song called “Yang Gang Anthem” that he made about Andrew Yang.

“I’m thinking he’s heaven-sent,” raps Baked Alaska in the song, referring to Andrew Yang.

In another video posted in 2019 following the tragic mass shooting at a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, Baked Alaska condemned the “alt-right” for “radicalizing” the shooter.

“It was so obvious that this guy was radicalized by the Alt-Right and became a right-wing extremist.”

