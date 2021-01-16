https://www.dailywire.com/news/gop-leadership-destroy-republican-party-trigger-mass-exodus-vote-convict-trump

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) soberly predicted Friday that the Republican Party will be destroyed and hemorrhage a third of its members if party leadership votes to convict President Donald Trump during a second impeachment trial.

During an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Paul described the second impeachment push against Trump as “crazy,” and further evidence of how the president’s opponents are “bitter.”

“I just don’t understand how they can be moving forward with this,” Paul said. “And look, I’m not just saying I’m for everything President Trump has done. I was for seating the electors because I think Congress shouldn’t overturn the state electors. But at the same time, the thing they are doing is an overreaction, and if they think they’re going to have a positive feeling from the public when they’re going to go through a partisan impeachment again, I think that’s absolutely insane and wrong-headed.”

Regarding Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) apparent willingness to conduct an impeachment trial against Trump even after he has left office, Paul said, “They will destroy the Republican Party if leadership is complicit with an impeachment, or if leadership votes for an impeachment, they will destroy the party.”

Reiterating that he both supported and opposed Trump when he thought appropriate, Paul maintained that “impeachment is purely a partisan thing” intended simply for moral posturing.

“Look, I didn’t agree with the fight that happened last week, and I voted against overturning the election, but at the same time, the impeachment is a wrongheaded, partisan notion, [and] if Republicans go along with it, it’ll destroy the party,” Paul said.

“A third of the Republicans will leave the party,” Paul continued. “This isn’t about whether it was a right or wrong debate. This isn’t about anymore … the Electoral College, it’s about the future of the party, and whether you’re going to ostracize and excommunicate President Trump from the party. Well, guess what? Millions of his fans will leave as well.”

McConnell, though he has refused to call an emergency session of the Senate to hold an impeachment trial before they reconvene on Jan. 19, has also not ruled out convicting Trump and reportedly expressed support for Trump’s second impeachment to colleagues.

As The Daily Wire reported:

McConnell told his Republican colleagues that Trump’s actions last week were worthy of impeachment, according to The New York Times, which cited anonymous sources. He is reportedly pleased at the move by Democrats to make Trump the first president in history to be twice impeached, hoping that such action will make it easier for the Republican Party to get rid of him. The House of Representatives is set to vote Wednesday on one article of impeachment against the president for allegedly “encourag[ing]…imminent lawless action at the Capitol” after a mob of his supporters breached and vandalized the Capitol last week. Trump maintained that the second impeachment push is a continuation of the first, which he described Tuesday as the “greatest witch hunt in the history of politics.”

