American aid to China plummeted by 52% in one year, according to a government report.

The Spectator posted a copy of the report, which stated that American government “programs which provided aid or support within China declined from $62 million in FY 2019 to $30 million in FY 2020, or a 52 percent reduction.”

Agencies were instructed to report government “funding for activities that aid the [Peoples Republic of China] or is spent in China (e.g. scientific assistance or technical training for Chinese health practitioners),” the document notes.

“The data call instructed agencies to report budget data from FY 2019 Enacted, FY 2020 Enacted, and the FY 2021 President’s Budget,” the report says, noting that “agencies were asked to report on federal funding that aids or supports China, or that directly or indirectly counters China’s unfair competition and malign activities and influence globally.”

