Joe Biden and Kamala Harris haven’t been inaugurated yet, but their economic plans are already taking shape. CBS News is among those helping prove that the media will be more than happy to bury the lede for the incoming administration:

But not so fast, because there’s another item buried in the story that likely would have been the lede if a Republican was making the same proposal:

Read well into the actual article and there’s a paragraph that sinks the headline:

So overall it would cost more jobs than even Team Biden claims it would “lift out of poverty”? It seems like that should have been the headline, but being a Democrat has its media privileges:

Just imagine the kinds of media favors Biden proposals will get after he’s in office.

And on that they will definitely deliver.

