https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/16/great-work-cbs-news-serves-up-one-of-the-dumbest-and-most-misleading-headlines-ever-about-biden-economic-proposal/

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris haven’t been inaugurated yet, but their economic plans are already taking shape. CBS News is among those helping prove that the media will be more than happy to bury the lede for the incoming administration:

Biden minimum wage proposal could lift more than 1 million workers out of poverty https://t.co/GyTmhkRoYz — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 16, 2021

But not so fast, because there’s another item buried in the story that likely would have been the lede if a Republican was making the same proposal:

This is one of the dumbest most misleading headlines ever. If he raises the wage, corporations will adjust the cost of goods and services so the consumer actually pays the difference. Poverty will increase as people lose jobs to automation … ‘Lift out of poverty.’ Right. 🙄 https://t.co/08aI5AqvN4 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 16, 2021

Read well into the actual article and there’s a paragraph that sinks the headline:

The The 8th

headline paragraph pic.twitter.com/pBAglaIsqv — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 16, 2021

So overall it would cost more jobs than even Team Biden claims it would “lift out of poverty”? It seems like that should have been the headline, but being a Democrat has its media privileges:

We need to pull a million people slightly over this arbitrary poverty line so we can put 1.3 million out of work & into poverty. Great work Joe & CBS! pic.twitter.com/3W9b7VTfB2 — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) January 16, 2021

Just imagine the kinds of media favors Biden proposals will get after he’s in office.

Same study (CBO) said it would destroy at least 1.3M jobs. Thank you for presenting this tradeoff with appropriate nuance, CBS. Very professional. https://t.co/JRQZaKkHFR — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 16, 2021

We need to pull a million people slightly over this arbitrary poverty line so we can put 1.3 million out of work & into poverty. Great work Joe & CBS! pic.twitter.com/3W9b7VTfB2 — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) January 16, 2021

! This claim is disputed by experts who actually understand economics. — John J Rambo (@JohnJRamboEsq) January 16, 2021

Hell, then he should raise it to $50 and raise everyone out of poverty, since there’s no downside and no one would lose their jobs, especially now. #EconomicIlliterates https://t.co/LLNxL5mqYx — Reverend Doctor Jill Biden Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 16, 2021

It will force businesses to layoff workers, morons. https://t.co/EfqgWuILWg — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 16, 2021

Economic illiteracy is the MSM goal for the next 4 years. https://t.co/O4yhNqsLBM — Kevin D. Jones (@Kevin_D_Jones) January 16, 2021

And on that they will definitely deliver.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

