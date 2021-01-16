https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/534583-hotel-cancels-hawley-fundraiser-after-deadly-capitol-riot-we-are-horrified

Loews Hotels said Saturday that it is cancelling a planned fundraiser for Sen. Josh HawleyJoshua (Josh) David HawleyCruz, Cornyn to attend Biden inauguration Former McCaskill aides launch PAC seeking to thwart Hawley Former GOP congressman says he’s leaving party: ‘This has become a cult’ MORE (R-Mo.) at one of its properties next month over his objections to the Electoral College results.

The hospitality company in a statement suggested that it believes Hawley’s objections in Congress to the election results based on unsupported allegations of widespread voter fraud contributed to last week’s violent riots at the Capitol.

“We are horrified and opposed to the events at the Capitol and all who supported and incited the actions. In light of those events and for the safety of our guests and team members, we have informed the host of the Feb. fundraiser that it will no longer be held at Loews Hotels,” the company tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

We are horrified and opposed to the events at the Capitol and all who supported and incited the actions. In light of those events and for the safety of our guests and team members, we have informed the host of the Feb. fundraiser that it will no longer be held at Loews Hotels. — Loews Hotels (@Loews_Hotels) January 16, 2021

Loews Hotels did not specifically name Hawley in its statement, but Fighting for Missouri PAC, a group affiliated with Hawley’s re-election, had been set to host a fundraiser for the lawmaker from Feb. 12-15 at the Loews Portofino Bay Hotel in Orlando.

“Please join Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) for a Fun-Filled-Family-Friendly Orlando Weekend Event,” read a flier for the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hawley dismissed the hotel’s statement comparing his objection to the riots.

“If these corporations don’t want conservatives to speak, they should just be honest about it. But to equate leading a debate on the floor of the Senate with inciting violence is a lie, and it’s dangerous. I will not be deterred from representing my constituents and I will not bow to left wing corporate pressure,” he said in a statement to The Hill.

The scrapped fundraiser is the latest rebuke Hawley has faced since he helped lead the effort in the Senate to object to the Electoral College results in Arizona and Pennsylvania. The debate over these objections was temporarily interrupted by last week’s riot of President Trump Donald TrumpCIA chief threatened to resign over push to install Trump loyalist as deputy: report Azar in departure letter says Capitol riot threatens to ‘tarnish’ administration’s accomplishments Justice Dept. argues Trump should get immunity from rape accuser’s lawsuit MORE‘s supporters that killed five people, including a Capitol Police officer.

Simon & Schuster announced last week that it would cancel the publication of Hawley’s upcoming book.

The Missouri senator, viewed by many as a likely 2024 presidential contender, has faced broad pushback from outside groups and bipartisan lawmakers who have criticized Hawley over his objections to the Electoral College results.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hawley said he objected due to his constituents’ concerns that the presidential election was fraudulent. However, state and federal election officials have stated at various times since the November election that there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Critics of both Trump and the senator have stated that claims of widespread voter fraud were the impetus for rioters who stormed the Capitol.

Several Democrats have called on Hawley and Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzCruz, Cornyn to attend Biden inauguration For platform regulation Congress should use a European cheat sheet Former GOP congressman says he’s leaving party: ‘This has become a cult’ MORE (R-Texas), another leading objector, to resign or be expelled. Some Republicans have also panned their efforts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

