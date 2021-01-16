https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/16/hundreds-in-the-literary-community-urge-publishers-to-reject-book-deals-with-anyone-in-the-trump-administration/

We were thinking we might have to wait until Inauguration Day for the Left to show their true authoritarian colors, but they haven’t been able to help themselves, from President Trump’s permanent suspension from Twitter (which shocked foreign leaders) to Chris Hayes’ “truth and reconciliation commission” to the Lincoln Project’s creepy plan to keep a database tracking the movements of all former Trump administration officials to keep the pressure on any future employers.

We’ve already heard calls that Trump administration officials must not be allowed any cable news analyst gigs — nearly all of which are filled by alumni of Democratic administrations — but now the literary community is calling for publishers to shun any book deals with anyone associated with Trump with a letter titled, “NO BOOK DEALS FOR TRAITORS.”

Wow, a letter! We hope it was strongly worded:

Consequently, we believe: No participant in an administration that caged children, performed involuntary surgeries on captive women, and scoffed at science as millions were infected with a deadly virus should be enriched by the almost rote largesse of a big book deal. And no one who incited, suborned, instigated, or otherwise supported the January 6, 2021 coup attempt should have their philosophies remunerated and disseminated through our beloved publishing houses.

“Son of Sam” laws exist to prevent criminals from benefiting financially from writing about their crimes. In that spirit, those who enabled, promulgated, and covered up crimes against the American people should not be enriched through the coffers of publishing.

Who built those cages again? The guy that just published Part 1 of his third autobiography?

The previously unheard-of Mary Trump made quite the name for herself with her “tell-all.”

And lightweights like Don Lemon actually think Antifa are anti-fascists because that’s what their name stands for. There are plenty of fascists around and they don’t even recognize themselves in the mirror.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...