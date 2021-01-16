https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/16/hundreds-in-the-literary-community-urge-publishers-to-reject-book-deals-with-anyone-in-the-trump-administration/

We were thinking we might have to wait until Inauguration Day for the Left to show their true authoritarian colors, but they haven’t been able to help themselves, from President Trump’s permanent suspension from Twitter (which shocked foreign leaders) to Chris Hayes’ “truth and reconciliation commission” to the Lincoln Project’s creepy plan to keep a database tracking the movements of all former Trump administration officials to keep the pressure on any future employers.

We’ve already heard calls that Trump administration officials must not be allowed any cable news analyst gigs — nearly all of which are filled by alumni of Democratic administrations — but now the literary community is calling for publishers to shun any book deals with anyone associated with Trump with a letter titled, “NO BOOK DEALS FOR TRAITORS.”

More than 250 members of the literary community signed a letter this week urging publishers not to sign book deals with anyone in the Trump administration.

Wow, a letter! We hope it was strongly worded:

Consequently, we believe: No participant in an administration that caged children, performed involuntary surgeries on captive women, and scoffed at science as millions were infected with a deadly virus should be enriched by the almost rote largesse of a big book deal. And no one who incited, suborned, instigated, or otherwise supported the January 6, 2021 coup attempt should have their philosophies remunerated and disseminated through our beloved publishing houses. “Son of Sam” laws exist to prevent criminals from benefiting financially from writing about their crimes. In that spirit, those who enabled, promulgated, and covered up crimes against the American people should not be enriched through the coffers of publishing.

Who built those cages again? The guy that just published Part 1 of his third autobiography?

Blacklists for freedom! Sure, that’ll work. — Doctor of Education-Elect (@belize042) January 16, 2021

The “literary community.” Please. — George From New York (@GeorgeFromNY1) January 16, 2021

They don’t create the market. Consumers do. It’s their rightful choice to not publish. But someone will, and make a boat load of $$$ — jack2.0 (@jackhall5) January 16, 2021

When the book burnings just aren’t enough 🤣🤡 — JJ (@Mr_J_Plays) January 16, 2021

I guess this is a hell of a lot better for the environment and provides far less risk of starting wildfires than simply burning books with which you disagree. Tip of the hat to you for working that one out. — GTOkie (@GTOKLAHOMA) January 16, 2021

This will accomplish two things: 1.) A larger appetite and market for anything Trump and 2.) International companies and employees capitalizing on all of these book deals. Americans still have the right to read especially books would be a part of history — rtencin (@rtencin) January 15, 2021

Prohibition always works wonders! Such a great idea. — NanoDude (@Nanoteilchen) January 16, 2021

Blocking thoughts and dialogue has always worked well throughout history. 👍🏻 Great job — Christian Velasquez (@chrisv250) January 16, 2021

Yet, they will continue to publish Mein Kampf, correct? — 🇺🇸I Got Algorhythm 🇺🇸 (@IGotAlgorhythm) January 16, 2021

When a nation has a “literary community” that is asking to ban ideas, even if they are absurd, that nation lost the community that should be fighting for freedom and discussion. — PamF (@PamFlor45212652) January 16, 2021

Who are the people requesting? Please provide all 250+ names or books they published — Dana SG (@SmoothMoxie) January 15, 2021

If you go into the article, there is a link to the letter with the list of signees. None of them are “big names.” — Victory or Death (@IncognitoMeems) January 15, 2021

Always love censorship don’t we? Let’s just waive all human rights. Speech first. Right? — Joel App (@AppyJoel) January 16, 2021

Censorship is not a good look for publishers — Phillip May (@pharvey2001) January 16, 2021

Censorship by writers is still censorship, coercion by writers is still coercion. — Cyberpunk Cube (@Gatomon41) January 16, 2021

“literary community” is an interesting way to say group of fascists. — Team D (@_Team_D__) January 16, 2021

I see a booming cottage industry in the publishing world. — Marie Hunt (@MarieHu06321957) January 15, 2021

What about that niece she got a book deal ? So this is more selective discrimination — Joe Blow (@JoeBlow31103466) January 15, 2021

The previously unheard-of Mary Trump made quite the name for herself with her “tell-all.”

There are already quite a few out there, I suppose all of Biden’s little Eichmann’s on this thread wants to burn those as well. — Rob Tam (@robtr2) January 16, 2021

This is shortsighted. Regardless of your politics (I didn’t vote Trump in either election), banning book deals doesn’t benefit anyone. At the very least we get a window into their perspective of working within the administration. Cancel culture is so stupid. — Angelo Evangelatos (@Angelo_inLA) January 16, 2021

And lightweights like Don Lemon actually think Antifa are anti-fascists because that’s what their name stands for. There are plenty of fascists around and they don’t even recognize themselves in the mirror.

