Here we have one of those videos that’s posted by an account located not in Portland but in “unceded Chinook land” and describing itself as an “abolitionist collective keeping protesters safe from state violence.” The collective seemed to think they were doing a favor by trying to get past the police line around a volatile situation involving a suicidal man to take care of the situation their own way and act as witnesses to any police violence.

They have their own crisis response team for activists and “marginalized folks.”

“DON’T TOUCH ME!”

That’s the thing; they do think they can do better and want the police removed from the situation because they only escalate problems.

Remember how well it went when several blocks of Seattle declared itself “autonomous” and a police-free zone? Only three people were shot and killed.

