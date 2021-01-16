https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/16/i-dont-consent-to-your-touch-watch-as-police-try-to-keep-activists-in-portland-away-from-a-suicidal-man/

Here we have one of those videos that’s posted by an account located not in Portland but in “unceded Chinook land” and describing itself as an “abolitionist collective keeping protesters safe from state violence.” The collective seemed to think they were doing a favor by trying to get past the police line around a volatile situation involving a suicidal man to take care of the situation their own way and act as witnesses to any police violence.

Here is a clip of a MHP from @PDX_Care talking to officer Cox about assistance for the person in distress. pic.twitter.com/hkQ03pkoyC — safePDX (@safe_pdx) January 16, 2021

They have their own crisis response team for activists and “marginalized folks.”

While Portland Police were trying to calm a suicidal man w/a knife yesterday in downtown, #antifa gathered using a bullhorn to try & stop them. It made the man more agitated. After hours, police tased him. He was uninjured but antifa nearly rioted. pic.twitter.com/UdMfsQTGIf — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 16, 2021

“DON’T TOUCH ME!”

These people are having a mental health crisis. — JT Smith (@jtsmith85) January 16, 2021

Jeeze, screaming in a cops face “don’t touch me” while literally in his face 😳 unhinged and seem to only exist on pure emotion and adrenaline. Sad & odd. — TeresaG (@TeresaGunz) January 16, 2021

Maybe the police should have stepped back and let them deal with the armed guy having a mental crises and waited for the screams of “medic, medic”. — AnimalsRule (@AnimalsRule9) January 16, 2021

“I’m going to reach deep into my reservoir of hatred and …..SPEW!!!” — skow8185 (@skow8185) January 16, 2021

I say the Police were amazing. I am not sure I could have stayed that calm. I have always backed the blue. — James Matthew Hill (@JamesMatthewHi1) January 16, 2021

If they think they can do better, then maybe the police should have let them go try talking the man down from his psychotic break. — 𝟙𝟛ẗḧ𝔊𝔢𝔫𝔢𝔯𝔞𝔩 🕹️🤖 (@iamshawnjones) January 16, 2021

That’s the thing; they do think they can do better and want the police removed from the situation because they only escalate problems.

Bunch of geniuses 🙄 — GL 🇺🇸 (@glyons1980) January 16, 2021

I honestly have no idea how the cops have the patience to deal with these people. — Brandon W (@Brandon19111928) January 16, 2021

“After hours…” police were able to save this man from himself and hopefully get him some help – all the while being harassed, not supported by their community. Much respect. Hang in there. ❤️🇺🇸 — Dr. GG 🇺🇸 (@LPR461) January 16, 2021

The strength it takes to get up every day and put on that uniform to deal with this shit 24/7 ….. God bless them. — Giver of Zero F*cks (@ragemoto) January 16, 2021

I’m seeing a lot of mental health issues in this video — Shruggy Emoji (@NesretepJ) January 16, 2021

Send in the sOcIaL wOrKeRs…reeeee — juanwilliamsbrother (@smollettjuicy) January 16, 2021

I wonder if they would have called for police to help if the dude came after them? — JS (@JeremyS72663418) January 16, 2021

It’s pure narcissism that these people think they are so important and skilled that they should be allowed to walk up on this scene, having no idea what’s actually going on except that there is a “mental health person,” and to go over and that they would’ve solved the situation. — allbusinessmatt (@allbusinessmatt) January 16, 2021

This was not the zombie apocalypse I was expecting but here it is. — Chewy (@ChewyBot) January 16, 2021

Funny how these ‘bystanders’ speak the same words, behave the same way everytime almost as if they’ve reveived training — PaulisBald (@BaldPaulis) January 16, 2021

They are all individualistic in the same ways. — Graham The British Trucker (@hiwaymyway) January 16, 2021

Aw they have so many emotions and feelings. — jobengals 🕊 (@jobengals) January 16, 2021

Remember how well it went when several blocks of Seattle declared itself “autonomous” and a police-free zone? Only three people were shot and killed.

