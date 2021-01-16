https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/16/jake-tapper-shares-a-quote-slamming-outlets-that-propagate-lies-to-their-audience-gets-introduced-to-cnn/

CNN’s Jake Tapper tweeted a quote from a story at The Hill that comes from Rupert Murdoch’s son James, and it can be filed under “S” for “self-awareness takes another holiday”:

Yikes! Does Tapper know who he works for?

CNN “journalists” have to be among the least self-aware on the freaking planet.

That and so much more!

And on and on and on…

Yep, that’s how they reported it.

We can also recall Tapper hosting Rep. Adam Schiff countless times and allowing him to repeat BS about the 2016 election, but that was back when conspiracy theories were acceptable because Orange Man Bad.

***

Related:

Rep. Brian Mast: ‘I lost two legs for Jake Tapper’s right to say whatever the hell he wants’; Update: Tapper doubles down

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...