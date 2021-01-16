https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/16/jake-tapper-shares-a-quote-slamming-outlets-that-propagate-lies-to-their-audience-gets-introduced-to-cnn/

CNN’s Jake Tapper tweeted a quote from a story at The Hill that comes from Rupert Murdoch’s son James, and it can be filed under “S” for “self-awareness takes another holiday”:

“Those outlets that propagate lies to their audience have unleashed insidious and uncontrollable forces that will be with us for years.” ….. https://t.co/RBiERRWC8n — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 16, 2021

Yikes! Does Tapper know who he works for?

Jake Tapper let me introduce you to CNN — Gianbattista (@gbtiepolo1) January 16, 2021

CNN “journalists” have to be among the least self-aware on the freaking planet.

That and so much more!

Like the fake Russia collusion propaganda lies the Dems and the MSM pushed for years. And then there’s the Covington kids debunked lies y’all pushed out relentlessly. — Donna Kohn (@drkohn52) January 16, 2021

Jussie Smollett and @BubbaWallace send their warmest regards. https://t.co/fmgJAQCBKc — Dean Martin’s Ghost (aka Your Mother’s Side Dish!) (@DeanMartinsGho1) January 17, 2021

Avenatti, Swetnick, E. Jean, dossier, the list goes on and on — Mike 🐗 (@michaeljashmore) January 17, 2021

And on and on and on…

You mean Antifa, which CNN said spreads “peace through violence”? https://t.co/Ept156nIrh — Jeffrey Marty (@Jeffrey_Marty) January 17, 2021

Yep, that’s how they reported it.

Can somebody get Jake a mirror. He needs a few moments of self-reflection. — Jocelyn Waulk Gorman (@ReformedMami) January 16, 2021

He’s talking about you, Clown. https://t.co/YMNeYrUKd8 — Ordy Packard’s A-mish Torch & Pitchfork Emporium (@OrdyPackard) January 17, 2021

🤣 This may be the most ironic and hypocritical tweet in history. https://t.co/Y5Mxy9Pofy — Nakari (@NakariStorm) January 17, 2021

Quite possibly one of the most tone deaf tweets of all time. Jake, you should go back to ripping double amputee war veterans. It’s actually a better look than this bullshit. https://t.co/34To9eiFnX — Unify This (@Spugs78) January 17, 2021

We can also recall Tapper hosting Rep. Adam Schiff countless times and allowing him to repeat BS about the 2016 election, but that was back when conspiracy theories were acceptable because Orange Man Bad.

