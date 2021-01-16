https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/joe-biden-holds-inaugural-celebration-youtube-24k-tune-channel-trump-hold-youtube-speech/

Joe Biden held an Inaugural Celebration on Saturday night.
Several Hollywood stars participated in the event.

And… Only 24,000 tuned in to the “celebration” on his YouTube page.
— Three hours after the event played live on his page.

But we’re supposed to believe this guy won 81 million votes?
Their lies are outrageous!

President Donald Trump delivered remarks this week at the Trump Wall at The Alamo.
OVER 804,000 watched the event on Right Side Broadcasting Network LIVE!

This election was S-T-O-L-E-N!
They know it. We know it. The world knows it.
Which explains the panic in Washington DC this week.

