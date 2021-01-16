https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/joe-biden-holds-inaugural-celebration-youtube-24k-tune-channel-trump-hold-youtube-speech/

Joe Biden held an Inaugural Celebration on Saturday night.

Several Hollywood stars participated in the event.

And… Only 24,000 tuned in to the “celebration” on his YouTube page.

— Three hours after the event played live on his page.

But we’re supposed to believe this guy won 81 million votes?

Their lies are outrageous!

Joe Biden held a virtual event today on YouTube. A little over 1,000 people watched it. And he got more votes than Obama? 🤣 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) January 16, 2021

President Donald Trump delivered remarks this week at the Trump Wall at The Alamo.

OVER 804,000 watched the event on Right Side Broadcasting Network LIVE!

WOW you cannot tell me that Trump LOST the election. Almost a million people just watched him on RSBN YouTube stream. pic.twitter.com/5NX5P6VXO1 — Liberty Roll (@LibertyRoll) January 12, 2021

This election was S-T-O-L-E-N!

They know it. We know it. The world knows it.

Which explains the panic in Washington DC this week.

