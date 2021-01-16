https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/16/joe-biden-on-inauguration-day-to-sign-roughly-a-dozen-executive-actions-addressing-climate-and-racial-equity-crises/

It’s always a good laugh to go back and look at what actually got done on that first day in office and then again after the first 100 days. Joe Biden seems to have picked up the executive action bug from his former boss, and his chief of staff Ronald Klain has given us a preview of the executive actions, which will address “four overlapping and compounding crises.” Rahm Emanuel said to never let a crisis go to waste, but Biden’s already got four lined up. Which four? Read on:

Incoming WH chief of staff Klain previews Biden’s coming executive actions. Says they will address ‘four overlapping and compounding crises: the COVID-19 crisis, the resulting economic crisis, the climate crisis, and a racial equity crisis.’ Day One: pic.twitter.com/JWbnDYSrYS — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 16, 2021

Reverse the “Muslim Ban”? The one that singled out countries designated by President Obama? Oh, and to make it sound fun, Biden’s initiating his “100 Day Masking Challenge.” Dude, some of us have been wearing masks since last March.

Then, Day 2 through Day 10: pic.twitter.com/4hL2zVrDpH — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 16, 2021

We wonder what his “significant early actions to advance equity and support communities of color and other underserved communities” will be — that’s a bit vague. And is he going to “restore dignity to our immigration system” by tearing down the cages Obama built?

None of these things are a “crisis” — Donald Mulgrave (@DonaldMulgrave) January 16, 2021

I only see two crises. — Tucson Tman (@tucsontman) January 16, 2021

That’s only four crises. What’s he gonna do after lunch? — Never Mind. 🇨🇦🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@DoogerNorth) January 16, 2021

No need for day two. — R Smith : Biden + Harris = Unity (@rogerit678) January 16, 2021

False. None of this will happen. — molten lava (@moltenlava73) January 16, 2021

Sorry, but Biden doesn’t have enough energy to get through this agenda. He’s going to have a hard enough time getting out of the WH cafeteria after his morning tapioca. — Kurt Schemers (@KurtSchemers) January 16, 2021

Wait….in his first two days in office Joe Biden has singularly planned and prepared to tackle every single leftist agenda in totality? This is a load of shit and it’s steaming with DNC coming out in clouds. — pertater (@pertater1) January 16, 2021

I can just picture it- ” Here, Joe, sign here. No, you don’t have to read it- just sign. Just sign.” pic.twitter.com/CBnpHVLOU2 — Joeyboy (@Joeyboy25526204) January 16, 2021

Wonder how all of this will fare in the courts with the inevitable coming lawsuits. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) January 16, 2021

But I see EOs are totally ok again… — NH (@TwoQuoque) January 16, 2021

By “restore humanity to our immigration system” he means “make it once again safe for drug smugglers and human traffickers.” At the same time ramping up a favorite Democrat crisis to exploit. — DDeardorff (@USADeardorff) January 16, 2021

Will these racial injustices be things which he and Obama did not bother to address in eight years? — J-Dub©️ (@DeLoachJW) January 16, 2021

Total liberal BS as expected — Kim Seefeld (@KAS_SB) January 16, 2021

All are totally bogus….typical Democrats making everything worse with all their actions. Welcome to living in Venezuela North — EscapedNY (@NY1Patriot) January 16, 2021

He will make each drastically worse and spend a ton of cash we don’t have. — Bryan Hughes (@BryanHu21660054) January 16, 2021

I doubt Joe is up for any of this, he’s just to damn old. — chilly (@kms2651) January 16, 2021

The Climate crisis? Are you kidding me? Biden should be concerned about the coming immigration crisis. Count on violence if he stops the caravans that are now leaving Honduras marching to our border. — iu70us (Parler) (Gab) (@iu70us) January 16, 2021

This is Day 1:

8:45am

Biden calls a lid. 👴 — Patriot LR_Cadyz🗣🐾🇺🇸🦅 (@LR_Cadyz) January 16, 2021

If he has a Democratically controlled House and Senate, why the need for all the Executive Actions? Why not, you know, pass some legislation?

