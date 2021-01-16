https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/john-mclaughlin-backlash-congress-never-trumpers/2021/01/16/id/1005896

The storming of the Capitol Building was rebuked by President Donald Trump, and those who ignore that will rue the day when voters next have their say again at the polls and with their business, according to Trump campaign pollster John McLaughlin on Newsmax TV.

“There’s a big backlash that’s going to come against Congress, big backlash that’s going to come against any Republican that supported the impeachment process, and also there’s going to be a backlash against the big tech companies,” McLaughlin told Saturday’s “America Right Now.”

“As you can tell, Newsmax is doing very well right now because the people are leaving the other cable networks.”

It will also impact social media companies like Facebook and Twitter, and Apple and Amazon, McLaughlin noted to host Tom Basile, for the censorship of conservative viewpoints and speech.

McLaughlin’s polling had Americans believing the media is biased against President Donald Trump for Joe Biden by a 4-1 margin, noting the president’s addresses to keep protests peaceful this week and last have been suppressed by anti-Trump, pro-Biden media.

“They’ve censored moments like that all year long to antagonize and attack him, and it’s the bias of big media and big tech,” McLaughlin concluded.

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, CenturyLink 1209, Mediacom Ch. 277, Frontier 615 or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

