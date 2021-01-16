https://100percentfedup.com/john-soloman-asks-what-did-nancy-pelosi-know-about-pre-planned-capitol-seige-you-cant-be-the-president-of-the-united-states-being-accused-of-inciting-a-spontaneous-attack-when-it-wa/

Although he did absolutely nothing to incite violence on January 6, the media, Democrats, and faux Republicans have been pushing a false narrative that somehow, President Trump is to blame for the siege of the Capitol building.

Yesterday, Just The News founder John Soloman, dropped a bombshell during an interview with former Navy Seal Eric Greitens of Real America’s Voice. Soloman warned, that as Democrat lawmakers rush to perform a rushed, or “Drive-by impeachment,” there is much to learn about what really happened at the Capitol building on Jan. 6th.

Soloman explained that the Capitol Police the NYPD and the FBI all had prior warning about an attack that was planned on the Capitol, adding that the FBI even had intel about threats of killing cops.

Soloman asked, “How did the leaders of Congress react to this intel. Did it get to them? Did Nancy Pelosi know?” He continued, “If this was a planned attack,” the President can’t be “accused of inciting a spontaneous attack when it was planned days before”

Soloman explained that he’s hearing that there is significant evidence that people on the inside were providing maps of the Capitol and to know how to get around in the Capitol building. “This was a planned attack if this information bears out is what the federal law enforcement is saying,” Soloman told Greitens. “The FBI is saying this now—the US Attorney in Washington is saying that he’s bringing a conspiracy case, and as you know, you can only bring a conspiracy case if there was planning. You can’t have a conspiracy if it wasn’t planned,’ he reminded the Real America’s Voice host.

“We’re gonna fight for those documents but something tells me what’s in those documents has some very very big relevance to what happened on The Hill and the question I have is what did Nancy Pelosi know—what did Mitch McConnell know about these threats beforehand,” John Solomon said, adding, “If they didn’t know then, it’s an intelligence failure of the police. If they did know there’s something they didn’t tell us before we went into this impeachment.”

Soloman mocked the emotional, fast-tracked impeachment that lacked any evidence or facts, “I’ve been in fat food lines that went faster than this impeachment today. This is not what our Founding Fathers planned.”

Watch:

Watch the entire video. The incredible independent, investigative journalist drops several bombshells throughout the interview, including new and incredible evidence that was kept from President Trump and his legal team, related to the first phony impeachment of President Trump.

