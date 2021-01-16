https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2021/01/16/katie-couric-gop-lawmakers-deprogrammed-applauds-trumps-impeachment/

Just in case you’ve forgotten exactly how much Katie Couric disdains Republicans and despises President Trump, look no further than Friday’s edition of Bill Maher’s show on HBO. Couric said that Republican lawmakers should be deprogrammed during Real Time with Bill Maher in a panel discussion about Republican lawmakers who supported Trump in trying to stop the verification of the Electoral College votes in Congress.

Democrats today are sounding a whole lot like communists. We know that Obama retread Anita Dunn worked on the Biden campaign and has now been brought on as a senior adviser. Biden is rehabilitating her political career after she crashed and burned as Obama’s communications director. She named Mao Zedong as one of her “favorite political philosophers” and that was that as Jazz reminds us today. To hear a former network news anchor so easily toss out a term like ‘deprogram’ shows how far political discourse has fallen. Is the goal to round up conservatives and send them off to reprogramming camps? That thought is what comes of such explosive language. The left is so blinded by hate that nothing is too extravagant to say. She needs to clean up her act.

It’s no surprise coming from Couric. Her words are further validation of past statements made against President Trump and Republicans in general. In April Katie wanted the networks to stop their coverage of Trump’s coronavirus press briefings at the White House. She tweeted about it and our cousins over at Twitchy captured it before she deleted it.

“Under no circumstance should these briefings be carried live. Doing so is a mistake bordering on journalistic malpractice. Everything a president does or says should be documented but airing all of it, unfiltered is irresponsible.” https://t.co/t3JY1Icdyz

— Katie Couric (@katiecouric) April 20, 2020

She wants to silence the other side of the political aisle, not engage in discussions. All that is left is for the deprogramming to begin if the leftists among us can figure out how to do it, apparently.

“It is so shocking. … Not only are they not conceding, Bill, but their thoughts — that there might have been some collusion among members of Congress, some are refusing to go through magnetometers … to check for weapons, they’re not wearing masks during this siege,” Couric began. “I mean, it’s really bizarre, isn’t it, when you think about how AWOL so many of these members of Congress have gotten. But I also think some of them are believing the garbage that they are being fed 24/7 on the internet, by their constituents, and they bought into this big lie. And the question is how are we going to really almost deprogram these people who have signed up for the cult of Trump.”

My eyes cannot roll far enough into the back of my head to hear an Obama loyalist lecture about cults and cult-like behavior. Obama’s cult is still alive and well today.

She hopes that Midnight Mitch will vote in favor of impeaching Trump during the trial in the Senate. It would be “a Hollywood ending” and McConnell “comes out as the hero”. This isn’t a movie, though, Katie, this is real life and there are real consequences. The vote will eventually be taken on Trump’s second impeachment and we’ll watch it on our television screens in real-time, not in a movie theatre. Perhaps Couric would like for buses to be waiting outside the building for anyone who votes against Trump’s second impeachment to be hauled off for deprogramming. She’s skiing down a very slippery slope with her rhetoric. It’s dangerous.

When Maher said he doesn’t think Joe Biden should hold an inauguration ceremony Katie was quick to stick up for her man. Biden is in better health than Trump is, you know. I don’t think even most of Biden’s most loyal supporters think he’s a fine physical specimen.

Couric expressed excitement for Biden’s inauguration, calling it an “important symbol of closing the chapter on Donald Trump,” after Maher argued the president-elect should scrap the formal event and do a small, indoor ceremony to prevent any health hazards for the 78-year-old Democrat. “Joe Biden — he’s a friggin’ tragedy magnet,” Maher exclaimed. “He broke his foot playing with his dog. I mean, his eye exploded from blinking. We have got to treat this guy like the baby in ‘Children of Men.’” “I think he’s pretty vibrant and in good shape,” Couric responded, defending Biden. “You saw him run across the stage when he made that speech. … I mean, compare his physical fitness to Donald Trump, hello!” “I don’t care about Donald Trump,” Maher shot back, causing Couric to chuckle.

When Maher defended Trump against the Big Tech companies de-platforming him, Couric said, “I think there have to be guardrails on presidential power. He incited violence. … He was really, really inciting violence.” “It is insane and you cannot let that stand,” she added. I look forward to hearing the same talk of ‘guardrails’ during the Biden administration, don’t you? I doubt she’ll complain when Biden takes his pen and undoes all of the Trump executive orders he has promised to undo “on Day One”.

What is particularly disturbing is the reminder that Katie Couric will be the first woman host of Jeopardy! She and other guest hosts have been named in the aftermath of Alex Trebek’s death. It was announced Wednesday that she’s been chosen the first woman host. Others set to guest host include Mayim Bialik, Aaron Rodgers, and journalist Bill Whitaker. Too bad Mayim Bialik can’t just replace Couric. I’m sure Bialik is liberal in her political philosophy, as the others are, but she doesn’t make it a point to talk about politics. We are regular viewers of Jeopardy! in my house. It’s a show that all of us can enjoy playing together that is politics-free. That was what was so great about Trebek, he didn’t bring in politics. He just hosted the game show. It’s enough of an adjustment to see Ken Jennings as the first guest host after Trebek’s death. Jennings is the show’s greatest champion but he has some baggage of his own. He had to apologize for some tweets in his past, including one against Barron Trump, the teenage son of the president and first lady, when it was first announced that he had been chosen as the first guest host.

Let’s hope a show enjoyed by people of all walks of life can remain above the fray. I sure hope that George Stephanopoulos isn’t chosen for the permanent host. His name was floated for the gig and that would really be a mistake. Viewers like me don’t want to tune in and think about liberal politics when we look at the host. We just want to watch the game and try to answer a few questions ourselves.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

