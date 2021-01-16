https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60045f009cd48c07edeb18e9
Phil Spector, who produced many of pop music’s biggest hits, has reportedly died from Covid-19 related complications at the age of 81….
Phil Spector, the eccentric and revolutionary music producer who transformed rock music with his “Wall of Sound” method whose later was convicted of murder, has died at age 81…
Speaking on Fox News’ Ingraham Angle on Friday, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul said he believes that if Senate Minority Leader…
Despite security concerns, the president-elect’s communications director says the ceremony will take place in its planned location….