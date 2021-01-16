https://www.theepochtimes.com/left-wing-activist-john-sullivan-released-conditionally-without-bail-after-arrest-over-capitol-building-breach_3658987.html

John Sullivan, a left-wing activist and opponent of President Donald Trump who was at the U.S. Capitol amid the breach of the building on Jan. 6, was released conditionally without bail after he was arrested and charged for his alleged activities. The Department of Justice on Jan. 14 announced that Sullivan, 27, was arrested on the same day in Utah and charged with being on restricted grounds without authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct, and interfering with law enforcement. Sullivan made his first appearance in court via a virtual hearing in Salt Lake City on Jan. 15. Magistrate Judge Daphne A. Oberg of the United States District Court for the District of Utah said that the DOJ did not meet the legal threshold to get a detention hearing, reported Inner City Press, noting that the DOJ did not file a detention memo. “We seek detention, but we want 3 days,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan …

