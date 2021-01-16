https://justthenews.com/government/congress/loews-hotels-says-fundraiser-sen-hawley-will-not-longer-take-place-its-facility?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A fundraiser with GOP Sen. Josh Hawley slated to take place at Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando in February will no longer occur at that facility, according to the hotel.

“We are horrified and opposed to the events at the Capitol and all who supported and incited the actions,” Lowes Hotels said in a tweet. “In light of those events and for the safety of our guests and team members, we have informed the host of the Feb. fundraiser that it will no longer be held at Loews Hotels.”

Florida attorney Daniel Uhlfelder, who described Hawley as a “traitor,” shared a flyer about the event on Twitter. The Fighting for Missouri PAC’s flyer called for people to “join” the Republican senator “for a Fun-Filled-Family-Friendly Orlando Weekend Event.” The flyer directed checks to be made payable to Fighting for Missouri PAC, which is reportedly affiliated with Hawley. It raised in excess of $272,000 for the senator during the 2020 election cycle, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Simon & Schuster earlier this month announced the cancellation of publication of Hawley’s upcoming book, “The Tyranny of Big Tech.”

Hawley in a recent opinion piece stood behind his decision to object during the count of electoral votes: “Some wondered why I stuck with my objection following the violence at the Capitol,” he wrote. “The reason is simple: I will not bow to a lawless mob, or allow criminals to drown out the legitimate concerns of my constituents.”

