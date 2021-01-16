http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/IpwrL3UATmg/

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that plans for President-Elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration should be ditched and stated, “all I hear all the time is because of COVID, we have to not travel and not get into big crowds. So, why are we having this Inauguration?”

Maher said, “Why not just junk the whole thing? Why are we going outside? I mean, all I hear all the time is because of COVID, we have to not travel and not get into big crowds. So, why are we having this Inauguration? Why can’t he just go in a room — all you need is a room, the wife, a judge, a balloon, a copy of the old book of Jewish fairy tales to put your hand on, and you’re done.”

