http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Q7PR_lrHJo0/

A man in Pisgah Forest, North Carolina, is busy refurbishing old cars for neighbors who have no mode of transportation.

“The last thing you want is a single mom stranded somewhere,” said Chris Lewis, who restores the vehicles inside his own garage.

His current project is a 2005 Acura MDX that has 145,000 miles on it, according to WRAL.

Once it is ready to hit the road, the car will go to the Sharing House Wheels to Work program, whose mission is to empower individuals by giving them reliable transportation.

According to the Sharing House website:

Wheels to Work receives donated vehicles no more than 10 years old from community donors. Your well-loved, well-maintained used vehicles make this program work! We work with donors to make the title transfer easy to give to Sharing House with full tax advantage documentations. We then have a gifted volunteer who refurbishes each vehicle to ensure they are road-worthy. People who apply to receive a vehicle must go through a budgeting process and driver background check.

“He makes the magic happen,” Susan Matthews, the organization’s empowerment director, said of Lewis. “Chris is the face of the organization because he meets the people when they want to give a donation.”

“We just feel like this gets people farther ahead by having their own independence,” she continued.

The generous mechanic raced motorcycles and won a national championship in 1982 before he decided to spend his time helping the community.

Over the past nine years, he has refurbished 80 vehicles for the program, including 14 last year.

Lewis said his faith is the reason behind the work he does for others.

“Well, I’m kind of a Matthew 25 guy. So you know, I think we’re supposed to help people,” he commented, adding, “It’s just something I know I need to do.”

Neighbor Sidney Lowe received a 1994 Mercury Villager through Wheels to Work, stating, “It’s been a godsend, it’s really helped me out. Otherwise I would’ve been on foot.”

Sharing Houses’ Facebook page said it is “Transylvania County’s compassionate source for food, clothing and financial assistance for those in need.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

